MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 201,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 753,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.