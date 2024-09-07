Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($8.15) price target on the stock.

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £318.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,151.85 and a beta of 0.68. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 451 ($5.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,296.30%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

