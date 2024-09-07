Meta Games Coin (MGC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $205.59 Million

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $205.59 million and approximately $54,060.50 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.18549425 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $105,317.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

