Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Shares Up 4.3%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. 306,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 651,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

