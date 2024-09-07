MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

