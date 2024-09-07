Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 17,599 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $74,443.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 539,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Japjit Tulsi sold 32,032 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $141,261.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 396.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 661,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

