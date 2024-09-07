Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells $124,107.40 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 28,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $124,107.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,313,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jay Remley sold 5,772 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $24,011.52.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 101.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Matterport by 85.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 389,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 179,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

