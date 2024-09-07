Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells $124,107.40 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 28,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $124,107.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,313,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 6th, Jay Remley sold 5,772 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $24,011.52.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 101.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Matterport by 85.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 389,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 179,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

