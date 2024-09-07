Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,318,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

MLM stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.48. The stock had a trading volume of 457,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,634. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.01.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

