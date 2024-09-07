Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.39. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Marketing Alliance Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.60.
Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.
About Marketing Alliance
The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.
