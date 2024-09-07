Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.39. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Announces Dividend

About Marketing Alliance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

(Get Free Report)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.