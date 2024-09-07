Main Street Group LTD Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.23. The stock had a trading volume of 727,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

