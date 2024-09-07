Main Street Group LTD Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Main Street Group LTD decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
VV stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.72. 226,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
