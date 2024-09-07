Main Street Group LTD Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Main Street Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.