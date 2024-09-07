Main Street Group LTD Has $45.72 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Main Street Group LTD grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 19.0% of Main Street Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Main Street Group LTD owned approximately 0.66% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $45,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 5.4 %

QLD traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

