Main Street Group LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Main Street Group LTD lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,667. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $127.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

