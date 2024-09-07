Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $241,574.80 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,051.28 or 1.00105109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000308 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $233,981.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.