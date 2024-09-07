Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 114,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 48,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
