Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

