Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 18,549,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

