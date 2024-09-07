Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 31,214,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328,773. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

