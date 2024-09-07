Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 88,842 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,842 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of MSCI worth $82,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $559.85. The stock had a trading volume of 429,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,400. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.55 and a 200 day moving average of $522.16.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

