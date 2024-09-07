Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 738,365 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 738,365 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $46,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,220,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,236. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

