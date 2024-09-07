Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,932 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $116,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AZO traded down $48.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,092.56. 107,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,520. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,058.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,996.86.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

