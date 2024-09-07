Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 293,717 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,717 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $197,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.06. 3,652,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.00. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

