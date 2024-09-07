Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Cboe Global Markets worth $104,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.15. 752,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

