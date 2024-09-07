Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $1.95 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $77.41 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

