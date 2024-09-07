Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 2,966 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $356.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

