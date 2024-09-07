Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 6,731 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

