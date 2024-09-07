Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June makes up 3.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 3.43% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 148.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,139.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 334,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 16.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GJUN stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.