Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $214,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137,703 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,510,000 after purchasing an additional 324,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.