Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,865,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

