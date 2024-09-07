Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

