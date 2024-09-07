Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.07% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.