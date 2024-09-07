LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

