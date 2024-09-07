Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 28,620 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $111,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 400,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

