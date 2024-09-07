Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,380 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,300,941,000 after purchasing an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. 11,154,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.33. The company has a market cap of $390.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

