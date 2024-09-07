Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $42,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,082. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

