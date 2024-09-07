Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.44% of West Fraser Timber worth $86,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $42,886,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $87.32. 97,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,478. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.16.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

