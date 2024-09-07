Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $134.57 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.53% of Nutrien worth $134,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after purchasing an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,058,000 after acquiring an additional 844,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

