Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,325 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of CEMEX worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. Capital International Investors increased its position in CEMEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after buying an additional 3,796,262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,958,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

