Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 1.7%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.36. Approximately 25,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 43,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of C$39.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Largo Inc. will post 0.013504 EPS for the current year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

