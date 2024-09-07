Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lands’ End

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 131,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,981. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.84.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 111.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 107,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.