Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 0.9% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $22.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $733.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $901.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $938.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

