Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $269.56 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,519,460. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

