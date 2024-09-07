Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,866,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $320.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

