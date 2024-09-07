Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.79.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

