Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $25.54 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $25,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $41.79 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $284.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

