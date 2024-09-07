Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,080 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYR stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $100.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

