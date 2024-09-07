Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

