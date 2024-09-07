Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 6,641 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

