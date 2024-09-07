Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

